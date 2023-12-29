Adobo Hasselback Salmon with Pom Aril & Pecans

**Serves 4**

INGREDIENTS:

For the salmon:

4X 6oz filets of salmon, opt for wild caught North Atlantic when possible

2 TBS EVOO

1 TBS adobo, “Louisa” makes a delicious blend

For the sauce:

2 TBS EVOO

1 shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup pomegranate juice

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 TBS honey

Salt & Pepper

For the topping:

3 TBS EVOO

½ cup pecans, coarsely chopped

½ cup pom arils

1 tsp rosemary, minced

½ cup fresh parsley, coarsely chopped

Zest from orange

PREPARATION:

For the salmon:

For “hassel back” slice the salmon filet crosswise against the grain all the way down until the knife barely reaches the skin. Do not slice through the skin. Repeat every ¾” inch. Generously smother the filet in EVOO and season with adobo. Preheat the air fryer to 400*. Coil the sliced salmon filets so the skin is inside and the meat is fanning outward. Position the filet on its side in the air fryer basket to maximize the surface area that the heat and convection air flow will reach. Air fry 8-12 minutes depending on the size and your preferred cook temperature.

For the sauce:

In a medium saucepan, saute shallot in EVOO until fragrant and translucent. Add garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add pomegranate juice, mustard and honey. Bring to a simmer and cook until the mixture has reduced by half. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

For the topping:

In a small pan, toast pecans in EVOO until slightly golden and fragrant. Add rosemary. Remove from the heat and fold in pom arils, orange zest, and fresh parsley.

Serve salmon warm over a bed of grain, dressed with sauce and topping mixture.

FARRO WITH ROASTED BEETS AND HORSERADISH

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cups beets, scrubbed, peeled and sliced into ½” cubes 5 TBS EVOO 1 cup farro 2 cups chicken stock 3 TBS apple cider vinegar 1 TBS horseradish Salt and Pepper to taste

PREPARATION: