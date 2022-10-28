recipes

Green Crab Stock Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

3 lbs Green Crab, (Wulf’s Fish sells them frozen in 6lbs bags)

1 fennel bulb, quartered

1 onion, quartered

1” ginger root, sliced lingthwise

1 head of garlic, sliced crosswise

2 corn cobs, kernels reserved 

3 large carrots, peeled 

8 quarts of water

PREPARATION:

Place all ingredients in a large stock pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the temperature to medium-low and simmer for 3-4 hours. I like to leave the pot partially or fully covered to allow water to evaporate and flavor to intensify. The longer it has to simmer and the more water that reduces, the richer the flavor.  

Store in an airtight container for up to one week or freeze for up to two months.

CHEF TIP: If possibly, let this simmer outside on a side burner or turkey fryer.  If preparing this inside, keep the fan running on your hood to reduce the lingering smell.

Watch the entire Chef's Pantry episode below for all of Anna's tips and tricks to make this Green Crab dish to perfection.

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna RossiChefs Pantrygreen crab
