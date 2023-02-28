Sponsored Content

Serving Up the Flavors of the Mediterranean With Chef Ana Sortun of Oleana in Cambridge

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's the "A-Team" as Anna Rossi visits chef Ana Sortun at her restaurant Oleana in Cambridge to make her signature cauliflower fatteh pita dish.

It's a layered dish of crushed pita chips with cauliflower, caramelized onions, creamy yogurt, and pinenuts.

Then, they whip up some whipped feta with sweet hot peppers served wth seedy crackers.

All this and more in this special episode of The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Watch above to see chefs Ana Sortun and Anna Rossi prepare these dishes step by step!

More Chef's Pantry

Chefs Pantry Feb 17

Celebrity Chef Irene Li's Award-Winning Dumplings

Breakfast Jan 20

3 Delicious & Unique Breakfast Recipes To Spice Up Your Mornings

This article tagged under:

Sponsored ContentfoodAnna RossirecipesMediterranean
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us