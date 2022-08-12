50th Asics Falmouth Road Race: One Family Honoring Tradition Every Step of the Way

The Benson family is a longtime supporter of the iconic Asics Falmouth Road Race, celebrating 50 years when the runners kick off on August 21.

Lindsay Benson, now the race’s social media manager, carries on the tradition from her parents and is now bringing her 10-year-old son onto their team.

Earlier this year, Lindsay was diagnosed with breast cancer. Two days after running the 2022 Boston Marathon she underwent a double mastectomy. She is recovering well and made it a goal to run in this year’s Falmouth Road Race. In June, she was already back up to 7 miles ready to go!

To help families like theirs, Lindsay’s son James will run his first full Falmouth Road Race to raise money for the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition.

Lindsay is thrilled to have James join the family tradition and plans to celebrate in (her dad’s) style.

For more information about the Falmouth Road Race, visit falmouthroadrace.com.

