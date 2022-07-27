A Taste of Ethnic Boston: Diversity Through Food

Boston has a great foodie scene, but it is also a representation of all the people who live here.

Our partners at All Inclusive Boston hosted the 8th annual 'A Taste of Ethnic Boston' to highlight some of the incredible restaurants that exhibit the global flare and flavors that dot the neighborhoods in the Hub.

“This is really, truly a celebration of Boston’s cultural diversity. One of the greatest ways to get to know people and their culture is, certainly, through food”, says Colette Philipps, founder of Get Konnected! And A Taste of Ethnic Boston.

Phillips says there are so many “wonderful neighborhood restaurants, many of whom were impacted economically with the pandemic.”

She says A Taste of Ethnic Boston is a way to highlight neighborhoods and all the culinary gems and get people to try some of the best food around by going to places they might not normally think about.

The city of Boston wants all visitors to feel welcome, and all residents to feel included. The many multi-cultural experiences available in the city's neighborhoods help make that possible! Kwani Lunis lets you in on some of the coolest places you may not know about – but should-- in Jamaica Plain. It’s presented in partnership with All Inclusive Boston. For more, check out allinclusivebos.com

The event highlighted Haitian food, Asian, Dominican, Vietnamese, and more. And, if you’re vegan, gluten-free, or have other dietary restrictions, A Taste of Ethnic Boston had something for you, too.

Some restaurants that took part, and that you can check out:

Restaurants in Boston

Cesaria: serving Cape Verdean food, located on Bowdoin St. in Dorchester.

If you're dying to try or are craving Dominican food, head to Merengue on Blue Hill Ave. The owners are determined to transport you to the Dominican Republic with their traditional dishes and ambiance.

Daryl’s Dorner Bar & Kitchen: If you live anywhere in Boston or the burbs, you've probably been to DCBK. This South End staple serves up southern soul food like no other.

People travel from all around to sip their beef noodle soup from Pho Le, the Vietnamese restaurant on Dorchester Ave.

Ariana Restaurant in Brighton is Afghani-owned. They're known for their lamb and vegetarian dishes, all with Afghani style and New England ingredients.

If you're having an event and are vegan, Discover Vegans is a catering company looking to serve your every need.

Zaz in Hyde Park is the definition of Asian and Latin fusion.

If all this food is making you thirsty, check out Wise Mouth Teas on Quincy St. Every tea is hand-brewed for maximum flavor.

Tipping Cow Ice Cream in Somerville is the perfect way to finish off your food journey. What's your favorite flavor?

