The Verb Hotel's ‘Backstage' Trailers Offer New Luxury Experience Near Fenway

Are you looking to expand your lodging horizons and not stay in just any old hotel? Well, you're in luck, as The Verb Hotel — located right outside of the most beloved ballpark in the country, Fenway Park — has got you covered.

The Verb's new Backstage luxury trailers are allowing guests to be in the middle of all the best moments in Boston while experiencing a new spin from what a more classic trailer might entail.

If you're not heading to Cooperstown or can't score tickets to the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, it may be the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the Backstage trailers so you can be right in the middle of all the action.

