How One Woman Made NCAA History with the University of Chicago Men's Soccer Team

The University of Chicago Men’s Soccer team had a record-breaking year! The team finished the season undefeated and capped it off with their first NCAA title with a 2-0 win over Williams College.

In her rookie season as head coach for the program, Head Coach Julianne Sitch knew this group was special. She credits the staff that came before her, and the culture built by previous teams that laid the foundation for this season’s success.

While the team made history, so did Sitch. Sitch is the first female coach to lead a men’s soccer program to a national title.

While hearing the whispers of a history-making season and coaching performance permeated the campus, Sitch kept her focus on the team.

And now, after some time to process the victory and season, she embraces the significance of this moment in sports for women (and men!) sharing, “I really hope it gives them an opportunity to continue to dream big.”

