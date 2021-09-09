Biden to Mandate Covid Vaccine for Federal Workers, Removing Option to Get Tested Instead

Biden is expected to announce Thursday evening a new requirement for federal employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The executive order will also extend to contractors that work with the U.S. government.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday evening a new requirement for federal employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The executive order will also extend to contractors that work with the U.S. government.

Earlier this year, Biden ordered all federal employees to prove their coronavirus vaccination status or submit to a series of rigorous safety protocols.

Thursday's order removes the option for rigorous testing, a development that comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout the U.S.

In July, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it would order its healthcare workers to get inoculated, making it the first federal agency to impose such a mandate.

Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough described the new measure as "the best way to keep Veterans safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.