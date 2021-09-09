Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Joe Biden

Biden to Mandate Covid Vaccine for Federal Workers, Removing Option to Get Tested Instead

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Win McNamee | Getty Images
  • Biden is expected to announce Thursday evening a new requirement for federal employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
  • The executive order will also extend to contractors that work with the U.S. government.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday evening a new requirement for federal employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The executive order will also extend to contractors that work with the U.S. government.

Earlier this year, Biden ordered all federal employees to prove their coronavirus vaccination status or submit to a series of rigorous safety protocols.

Money Report

Markets 17 mins ago

Moderna Says It's Developing a Single Vaccine for Covid and Flu Boosters – Shares Gain

Congress 19 mins ago

Stimulus Payments Triggered Millions of IRS ‘Math Error' Notices. The Same May Be Looming for Child Tax Credit Recipients

Thursday's order removes the option for rigorous testing, a development that comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout the U.S.

In July, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it would order its healthcare workers to get inoculated, making it the first federal agency to impose such a mandate.

Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough described the new measure as "the best way to keep Veterans safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenpoliticsWhite HouseUS: NewsHealth & Science
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us