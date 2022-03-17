Lobbying Giant Works to Connect Ukraine Officials With U.S. Leaders After Representing Russian Bank as War Rages

A lobbying disclosure report filed to the Department of Justice's FARA Unit shows that Mercury Public Affairs agreed to conduct lobbying work that would include setting up communications between local Ukrainian officials with U.S. leaders.

Mercury dropped Russian bank Sovcombank after the U.S. took aim at the financial institutions with sanctions.

The U.S. and their Western allies placed sanctions on multiple Russian financial firms after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mercury Public Affairs, a global lobbying behemoth, is aiming to connect Ukrainian government officials with American leaders after the firm dropped Sovcombank as U.S. sanctions took aim at the Russian financial juggernaut.

The U.S. sanctions on Sovcombank and other major Russian financial institutions came after Russia invaded Ukraine. President Joe Biden's administration has also taken aim at Russia's central bank. Mercury announced they no longer were representing Sovcombank in February.

A lobbying disclosure report filed to the Department of Justice's FARA Unit shows that Mercury in recent days agreed to conduct lobbying work that would include setting up communications between local Ukrainian officials with U.S. leaders in states and cities. The filing notes that Mercury "agreed to perform limited outreach on behalf of the city/regional government of Kharkiv, Ukraine to coordinate with U.S. local, state, and federal officials."

Mercury's pro bono agreement, according to the filing, is through GloBee International Agency for Regional Development, which, according to its website, aims to create international coalitions in support of Ukraine, among other themes. Other U.S. based lobbyists have also been working the phones to help Ukrainian leaders connect with state and city leaders.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and his administration appear to be a target of such engagement by Mercury. The disclosure report shows that Edward Mermelstein, Adams' commissioner of New York's international affairs office, was in touch earlier this month with Mercury representatives about setting up calls between the Kharkiv government and New York City officials. It's unclear if those calls have yet to take place.

Mermelstein, who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine, once consulted for a nonprofit backed by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The Russian billionaire has also been sanctioned by the United States.

A spokesperson for Mercury said Jake Dilemani, a partner at their firm's New York office, is managing the account. Dilemani is also listed on GloBee's website as a director under their supervisory board.

"We were retained by GloBee International Agency for Regional Development to facilitate communication between Ukrainian municipal and regional officials and municipal and state officials in the United States," a spokesperson for Merucry told CNBC. "This is a pro bono effort, and given the devastation and horror happening on the ground in Ukraine, we wanted to help facilitate communication between Ukrainian and American leaders and citizens. We will continue to disclose any work we do related to this effort."

A spokesperson for Adams' office did not return a request for comment before publication.