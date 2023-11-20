U.S. to offer another round of free at-home Covid tests starting Monday

The Biden administration said it is offering another round of free at-home Covid tests to American households ahead of the holiday season.

Demand for tests and other Covid products such as vaccines and treatments has plummeted over the last year as cases and public concern about the virus dwindled from earlier in the pandemic.

Starting Monday, Americans can use COVIDtests.gov to request four free tests per household. Those who have not ordered any tests this fall can now place two orders for a total of eight tests, according to the website.

The administration in September allowed people to request an initial round of four free tests through the site, resuming a federal program that temporarily shut down during a political fight over Covid funding.

At-home tests are a critical tool to protect against the virus, especially now that lab PCR tests — the traditional method of detecting Covid — have become more expensive and less accessible since the government ended the public health emergency in May.

Only a small share of Americans appear to be worried about Covid disrupting their holiday plans this fall and winter.

About 3 in 10 Americans said they are concerned they will get seriously sick from Covid or will spread the virus to people close to them over the holidays, according to a poll released Friday by health policy research organization KFF.

Less than half were concerned about the potential for another Covid surge during the winter, which has occurred in previous years of the pandemic, the poll said.

Still, signs of a winter Covid wave are emerging.

More than 16,200 Americans were hospitalized in the week ending Nov. 11, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That marks an 8.6% increase from the previous week.

