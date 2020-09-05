Health officials in Massachusetts announced Saturday that 15 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, while 416 new cases were confirmed.

This brings the total to 120,454 coronavirus cases and 8,907 confirmed deaths, according to figures from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Of the 20,789 new molecular tests conducted, 0.8% on average tested positive, a dip from the past two days of 0.9% and a continuation of a downware trend since late July. The number of daily tests conducted on average has also gradually increased over that timeframe.

The three-day average of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 rose again, however, from 318 to 323.

Massachusetts topped 120,000 cases on Friday.

State and local officials said earlier this week that they will closely monitor any signs of large crowds over Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer that could draw large groups to beaches and other outdoor venues. Those who don’t comply with social distancing guidelines could be fined, officials said.

Massachusetts also now serves as a home for a new COVID-19 vaccine trial with Pfizer, for which dozens have enrolled through the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester. The pharmaceutical giant has enlisted north of 20,000 volunteers worldwide, and aims to test 30,000 in total.