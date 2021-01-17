4,283 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Reported in Mass.

Massachusetts state health officials reported 4,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 67 more deaths.

Meanwhile, the percentage of tests for the virus coming back positive, on average, has fallen below 6% for the first time since Dec. 6.

There have now been totals of 13,372 confirmed deaths and 448,311 cases, according to figures from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The proportion of positive tests dropped from 6.15% to 5.86%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 2,165, while 433 of those patients are still listed as being in intensive care units and 288 are intubated, according to DPH.

This update comes as the COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom has officially been detected in Massachusetts, officials announced Sunday.

Hundreds of first responders rolled up their sleeves Friday at Gillette Stadium, the first mass vaccination site in Massachusetts.

The woman, a Boston resident in her 20s, travelled to the U.K. and returned to the state in early January. She began feeling ill and received a positive test, officials said. The variant was then detected through a screening program established by the CDC.

Officials are continuing to conduct interviews for contact tracing.

The group of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will expand Monday to include workers and residents of congregate care facilities, who join first responders in Phase 1.

This includes about 94,000 people who are living and working in group homes, shelters and correctional facilities.