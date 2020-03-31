Boston Calling Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Boston Calling 2020 music festival has been canceled because of the new coronavirus, its organizers said on the festival's website Tuesday.

"After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic," the statement said.

The organizers said the health and wellbeing of all who are involved, from the artists to the audience to the support staff, was their primary concern, though the move left them "heartbroken."

Ticketholders will have several options available to them, including "full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event," the organizers said, adding that they would reach out in weeks.

The festival was slated for May 22-24, with Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers set to headline. The festival's website now lists the date as May 28-30, 2021.

Ahead of the 10th edition of Boston Calling, we talked to co-founders Mike Snow and Brian Appel about how they founded and launched the first major music festival in the northeast.

Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott and Tame Impala headlined the 2019 festival.

The festival's cancellation is just the latest interruption to regular life in New England as the coronavirus spreads and threatens to overwhelm the health care system.

"To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff and artists, we wish you all the very best during these trying times, and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon," the festival organizers' statement concluded.