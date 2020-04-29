Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to give an update on the city's response to the coronavirus at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The update comes after Gov. Charlie Baker extended the state's non-essential business closures and stay-at-home advisory Tuesday by two weeks, to May 18. He also created the Reopening Advisory Board to develop a plan on how to do it.

Gov. Charlie Baker extended his order for non-essential business closures and a stay-at-home advisory from May 4 to May 18.

Walsh offered a direct response Monday when asked about the prospect of reopening, saying the city wouldn't do so on the state's previous shutdown expiration date of May 4.

"There is no question that May 4 is too early," Walsh said Monday. "I can tell you right now Boston will not reopen on May 4."

Non-essential businesses in Boston will not be opening back up at the start of next week.

Walsh said after so much effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, the city must continue to be cautious.

Boston is building a "recovery framework," according to Walsh, but the city is still in the surge and he has major concerns about attempts to reopen the economy this soon.

"We can't afford to make any mistakes," the mayor said. "We are going to approach it very thoughtfully. We never want to put ourselves in a position where we move too quickly and undo the progress we have made."

Walsh continued to urge residents to take precautions like staying at home, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when leaving the house Monday.

"We are still in the peak of the outbreak here in Boston," he said. "Every single precaution that you take here today may be one that saves someone's life."

As of Tuesday, the city had reported 8,613 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 333 deaths.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday that the city will not reopen on May 4, when non-essential business are scheduled to reopen, while Gov. Charlie Baker remains mum on the question.

Walsh said he continues to receive reports of people not wearing face masks at grocery stores, which he called "unacceptable"

Asked if he would consider implementing a fine for those caught not wearing masks in public like Somerville, Cambridge, Belmont and a number of other cities and towns, the mayor said he would only consider that as a last resort.

"We have not taken that step yet," Walsh said. "I don't want to say I've been hesitant, but I've been trying to ask people to do it voluntarily so I don't have to put restrictions in place. I feel like we shouldn't have to. If we need to, we will."