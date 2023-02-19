COVID-19 Impacts Sleeping Habits

After almost three years of battling a global health crisis, doctor's say more research is emerging about the effects of COVID-19, specifically when it comes to sleep.

Dr. Shelbey Harris, a leading sleep expert, says the onset of coronavirus in 2020 lured people into putting off healthy habits and into dangerous territory.

“There’s issues with just routines thrown off. We weren’t commuting to work in the same way. We weren’t moving, getting light exposure. People were using alcohol and substances more just to kind of relax." said Dr. Harris.

This creates what she calls a "perfect storm" for insomnia that's statistically impacting women, teenagers and children.

Dr. Harris recommends consistency to achieve a better sleep. Giving yourself a routine will improve your rest dramatically.

"Sleep is that bedrock we have to have for everything else to work better." Harris added.