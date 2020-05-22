Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Reopening of NH’s Beaches

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the reopening of New Hampshire's beaches and other sectors of the economy on Friday afternoon.

Sununu is set to speak at 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Sununu tweeted he would be making an announcement on how beaches could safely reopen.

On Wednesday, the governor said he was trying to see if the state can reopen its coastal beaches to the public on June 1.

Small beaches on lakes and ponds that are town-owned or in the state parks system are already open, but state officials are asking people to not sit on blankets.

Earlier in the week, Sununu announced that paintball and miniature golf businesses as well as guides for outdoor hiking could reopen.

The governor said he hopes to announce additional areas that can reopen in the coming weeks on Friday.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 199. There were 67 new positive cases reported, for a total of 3,935.