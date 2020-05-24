Some houses of worship across Massachusetts are reopening for the first Sunday in months, but the environment isn’t going straight back to normal.

Parishioners heading to services as part of the state’s Phase I reopening have been told to wear face coverings and keep a safe distance from others who they don’t live with. Churches have been advised to offer pre-packaged communion or sacrament, cap attendance at 40% capacity and sanitize between services.

The Archdiocese of Boston resumed in-person Masses at churches this weekend, releasing a video demonstrating how Catholics can keep each other safe in church.

The Vinyeard Church has found a unique way to celebrate Easter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Beth Menachem Chabad of Newton synagogue also reopened for Shabbat this weekend.

“I trust in the authorities that they have looked through the possibilities and what’s going on and what is the right decision to make,” Rabbi Shalom Ber Prus said. “We’re obviously very happy that places of worships are one of the first places to be opened, stressing how important religious gatherings are.”

Other places of worship, such as the Episcopalian Church in Massachusetts, will not reopen before July 1. The United Church of Christ and members of the Massachusetts Council of Churches are also holding off for now.

"We're not ready, and we are not going to open our doors until we believe that everybody is going to be able to stay safe," said Father Tim Schenck, rector of the Episcopal Parish of St. John the Evangelist in Hingham.

Despite the easing of church social distancing, some pastors say the option to worship virtually will be with us for some time. The Cornerstone Church, which is reopening this weekend, has established a hybrid system to ensure proper social distancing.

"It's just going to mean having pre-registration, so people can reserve online or via email, what service and we'll cap it at 40% capacity, or maybe even less,” Cornerstone Church Pastor Jamie Walton said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that houses of worship would be among the first places that could reopen their doors beginning on Monday, May 18.