Mass. Confirms 4,906 More COVID Cases, 67 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 4,906 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 67 deaths.

There have now been 12,996 confirmed deaths and 422,474 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 277 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up slightly to 7.45%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has slightly increased to 2,219. Of that number, 451 were listed as being in intensive care units and 271 are intubated, according to DPH.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier in the day that Massachusetts has finalized plans for its first mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will open Thursday to provide the first doses of the vaccine for staff doing first responder vaccinations and it will be open to first responders starting on Monday.

Gillette plans to start with 300 hundred vaccines a day, Baker said, but is expected to eventually build up to 5,000 doses a day.