Mass. Reports 5,632 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total Above 300K

Massachusetts reported 5,632 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 53 deaths on Friday.

There have now been 11,358 confirmed deaths and 302,933 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 252 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, ticked up to 6.13%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,874. Of that number, 370 were listed as being in intensive care units and 204 are intubated, according to DPH.

Friday's numbers were announced as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepared to approve the second coronavirus vaccine. An FDA panel endorsed Cambridge-based Moderna's vaccine Thursday.