Public to Get First Glimpse of Fenway Mass Vaccination Site

The public is expected to get its first glimpse of the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park, Friday, amid frustration over the state's vaccination process.

A select few were expected to be administered doses of the vaccine at the iconic park as part of a soft opening before the site officially opens Monday. Online registration for residents 75 and older to get shots at the site opened Thursday.

At the start, up to 500 people will be vaccinated per day at Fenway. Operations will gradually ramp up to 1,250 per day as the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan continues.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

“Throughout its history, Fenway Park has been a gathering place for more than just baseball, and we are honored to now open our gates as a safe location in the city of Boston for our community to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said earlier this week.

“Getting our population vaccinated is a massive undertaking for our public health and government officials that requires collaboration and support from a variety of industries. We are eager to get our facility up and running so we can all begin the process of recovery from this dreadful virus.”

The home of the Red Sox will be Boston's first location for mass vaccinations against COVID-19.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state's second large-scale vaccination site last Tuesday, joining Gillette Stadium under the operation of Cambridge-based health tech company CIC Health in a large partnership with other health and logistics companies.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft detailed how at Gillette Stadium will play a major role in administering coronavirus vaccinations.

Amid harsh criticism of the state's vaccination process, Baker Thursday announced that more than 35,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments would go live at sites across the state, but added that many of them have already been booked.

The new appointments included 20,000 at the Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium mass vaccination sites, he said, all of which are already spoken for.

Another 15,000 vaccination appointments were added at mass vaccination sites in Danvers and Springfield, and those were still in the process of being booked as of midday Thursday.

Baker said tens of thousands of new appointments will open up at the mass vaccination sites each Thursday, and smaller vaccination sites at CVS, Walgreens, Price Chopper and community health centers will post them more frequently but will have fewer slots to fill to begin with.

Baker this week has sought to defend the state's vaccination plan despite hiccups in the rollout process, saying high demand is outstripping the state's supply of doses. The governor urged patience until federal authorities can provide a steadier supply of vaccines.

Many residents have complained about the state's vaccination website, saying it is difficult to navigate, especially for senior citizens.