Coronavirus Field Hospital in Lowell Set to Close

A field hospital at UMass Lowell, opened to care for patients from hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus, is set to be closed.

Officials from Lowell General Hospital, as well as local and state officials, determined that the additional space is no longer required and will be returned to the university in the coming days.

As part of the hospital’s scenario planning for its pandemic response, the alternative care space was created in mid-April with the aid of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

It served as an option to transfer recovering patients who required a lower level of care before returning to home, opening up space for more critical patients at hospitals.

In the past two weeks, the number of patients at Lowell General being treated for symptoms of COVID-19 has leveled off, officials said, but the hospital continues to see volumes well beyond its normal critical care capacity.

While models offer some hope that volume may decline in the coming weeks, Lowell General CEO Jody White urged people to remain vigilant.

“We are encouraged that our hospital and region have not experienced the worst-case scenario that would have required use of the alternative care space, but the pandemic in the Merrimack Valley is far from over,” White said.

“We ask that residents continue to support our care teams by social distancing, wearing face coverings and performing diligent hand hygiene so we can all reach the other side of this crisis.”