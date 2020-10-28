Some Boston Students Could Be Back in Class This Week, Superintendent Says

The superintendent of Boston Public Schools said some students may be back in school as early as Thursday, a move that would come after the district went fully remote last week due to coronavirus safety concerns.

Brenda Cassellius said during a city council hearing Wednesday the district is implementing additional safety measures -- including large capacity rooms and additional staff testing -- in the hopes of bringing students back.

"It's extremely heartbreaking for us not to provide these to our students and it’s been very challenging and difficult to speak with the parents who are just really desperate for this care for their children,” Cassellius said.

Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, said she was shocked by the superintendent's decision to send some high-needs students back to class.

“As much as I do think everyone is well intended… We must do better," Tang said.

Beginning Thursday, all Boston Public Schools students will be learning remotely.

But the teacher's union is urging the district to continue the conversation before making any moves.

The district pivoted to full remote learning on Oct. 22 as part of an effort to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the city. The decision came amid an alarming rise in positive cases in the city.