12-Year-Old Boy From Mass. Drowns in Puerto Rico

A police dive team found the body of the 12-year-old near the Condado Beach on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed

By Staff Reports

After a two-day search, the body of a 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts was pulled from the water in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

The boy's name has not been released, but the boy was reportedly vacationing with a friend and his family, according to Telemundo Puerto Rico.

Both boys were swept out to sea by a strong current on Sunday afternoon. Authorities were called after 10 p.m. Sunday when someone heard yelling for help.

An individual was able to help one of the boys out of the water, but wasn't able to reach the 12-year-old. The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search with boats and helicopters.

A Puerto Rico police dive team found the boy's body near Condado Beach Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday.

The beach area is heavily populated with tourist activity. The beach is extremely dangerous, according to the Coast Guard, with signs notifying people about rip currents.

Last weekend, the seas were particularly heavy.

