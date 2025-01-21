14-year-old stabbed multiple times in Nashua, NH

A 14-year-old who was stabbed multiple times Monday in Nashua, New Hampshire, is expected to survive, according to police.

The stabbing occurred at a residence on Musket Drive around 7:15 p.m. Monday. The teen was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the back and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known, but police said the injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect in the stabbing, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody. No name has been released or charges announced.

The incident occurred on Musket Drive, but emergency crews responded to Palisade Drive around 7:30 p.m. after the teen arrived at a residence there.

Police said the two teens know each other and were fighting just prior to the stabbing. It is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the general public.