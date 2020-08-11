16-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Dover, NH

Police in Dover, New Hampshire, are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Liam Lee was last seen Monday evening at his home on Flanders Court, police said Tuesday.

Lee is described as being about 5'10 and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police did not say what Lee was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 603-749-6000 or by clicking this link.