18-year-old pleads not guilty to charge tied to Randolph carjacking investigation

An 18-year-old, still in high school, tied to an armed carjacking and police chase in Norfolk County pleaded not guilty to a charge connected to a stolen motor vehicle on Thursday

An attorney for 18-year-old Robinho Belizaire was unable to get him out of custody.

Belizaire was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle after prosecutors say he was spotted in a car stolen during an armed carjacking in Randolph on Tuesday. He could be hit with more charges relating to that carjacking. A second underage suspect faces the same charge, but was not identified due to their age.

Investigators say that carjacking happened near an apartment complex on Francis Drive. The victim told police three people—one armed with a gun and another with a knife—took off with his car - a black Toyota Camry.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to court documents, Randolph police spotted the car on Wednesday and gave chase, putting out a BOLO for other departments when they lost sight of it. Massachusetts State Police spotted the same car in Milton and also gave chase, but the driver refused to stop. Eventually, three suspects jumped out of the car, setting off a search near the Blue Hills Reservation property.

Belizaire was ultimately captured by state police. Investigators believe he was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the court documents state.

As of Thursday afternoon, Belizaire and the underage suspect were still in custody. Police are still searching for the third suspect.

Prosecutors told the judge Belizaire is already facing several charges out of juvenile court relating to firearms as well as resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

It’s unclear if or when Belizaire could be hit with those new charges. He is expected back in court on Jan. 23.