Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

2 Men Critically Injured in Boston Shooting Overnight

Three people were later taken into custody following a police pursuit

By Avantika Panda and Kirsten Glavin

Two men were critically injured in a shooting overnight in Boston, Massachusetts.

Police said they responded to reports of multiple people shot on Beech Street and Oxford Street in the city's Chinatown neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. and found two men in their early 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the two men were immediately transferred to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

According to Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, police later identified a suspect vehicle and pursued the car into Charlestown, where it crashed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three people in the car were taken into custody and a gun was recovered. They were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, Long said.

According to Long, police suspect some kind of disturbance preceded the shooting, but no motive has been released.

Boston police said the investigation remains active and is currently being assisted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

More Boston stories

Boston Marathon 9 hours ago

‘The City Is Magic': Runners From All Over the World in Boston for Marathon

BOSTON Apr 16

Swan Boats Return to Boston Public Garden on Saturday

This article tagged under:

BOSTONshootingPOLICEChinatown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us