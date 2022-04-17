2 Men Critically Injured in Boston Shooting Overnight

Two men were critically injured in a shooting overnight in Boston, Massachusetts.

Police said they responded to reports of multiple people shot on Beech Street and Oxford Street in the city's Chinatown neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. and found two men in their early 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the two men were immediately transferred to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

According to Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, police later identified a suspect vehicle and pursued the car into Charlestown, where it crashed.

Three people in the car were taken into custody and a gun was recovered. They were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, Long said.

According to Long, police suspect some kind of disturbance preceded the shooting, but no motive has been released.

Boston police said the investigation remains active and is currently being assisted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.