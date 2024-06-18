3 injured when pickup truck crashes into NH toll plaza

New Hampshire

Three people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a toll plaza and an SUV in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning.

It's the second crash in the past week at the Bedford Toll Plaza, located on the F.E. Everett Turnpike.

State police said three people were injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The crash, which was reported around 10:30 a.m., did cause some traffic delays, according to state police.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing, authorities said.

Last Thursday, a man was killed in a fiery crash at the same toll plaza. A Mercedes SL 500 driving south struck a concrete barrier and burst into flames. The driver, identified by police as 52-year-old Scott Defreitas, of Nashua, was pulled from the vehicle by several witnesses and died at the scene. Several other crashes have been reported at the same toll plaza in recent months.

