3-year-old found wandering streets in Salem had walked away from day care, police say

A 3-year-old boy walked out the door of his day care Friday and was found wandering the streets of Salem, Massachusetts, about half an hour later, according to police.

Police said officers were called in around 11:17 a.m. after a USPS worker found the child wandering the area of Palmer Street. The boy was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

While officers were on scene staff from Salem Community Childcare Inc., a day care on Congress Street, approached them and reported that they were searching for a missing child. Investigators say the boy opened the door of the day care around 10:45 a.m. and walked out.

The Department of Children and Families and the child's parents were informed. DCF will work with the state Department of Early Education and Care on the case. Salem police continue to investigate.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Salem Community Childcare Inc. on Tuesday, but they declined to comment.