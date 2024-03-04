5-year-old survives 3-story fall from window at Lynn home

A child survived a three-story fall from a window at a Lynn, Massachusetts, home on Saturday, police said, after they landed on the hood of a car.

The 5-year-old was rushed to a hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening, Lynn police said Monday.

The incident took place about 10:32 a.m. on St. Clair Street, according to police. The child apparently accidentally fell out of the third-floor window onto a car parked outside.

Footage from the scene showed a third-floor window above a driveway with a screen ajar.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was expected to face charges over the accidental fall.