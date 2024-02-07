Lynn

Car crashes into the ocean in Lynn

No serious injuries have been reported and everyone has made it out of the car, according to an NBC10 Boston crew on scene

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A car has crashed into the ocean in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

According to an NBC10 Boston crew on scene, the car went into the water off the Blossom Street extension. Aerial footage from the scene shows the car partially submerged near a boat launch.

No serious injuries have been reported and everyone has made it out of the car.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

