Mass. boy, 8, killed in Maine crash; 3 others seriously injured, including 5-year-old

An 8-year-old boy from Massachusetts is dead and three others seriously injured after a high-speed crash in Rumford, Maine, on Saturday afternoon, where alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Rumford police say dispatch received a 911 call around 3:13 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle collision with multiple people trapped in the vicinity of 1125 U.S. Route 2, approximately one mile from McDonald’s.

According to a preliminary investigation, Matthew Kellogg, 42, of Hopedale, Mass., was driving a Subaru Impreza eastbound on U.S. Route 2 with his two boys, 8 and 5 years old, when the car collided with a Volvo S80 that was being driven on the westbound side of the roadway by F. Michael Piveronas, of Rumford.

A Game Warden and a nurse who happened to be in the area at the time ran up to the cars to help and found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy who they tried to help while first responders headed to the scene.

Police say there were four people involved in the crash and all sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. They were rushed by ambulances to Rumford Hospital. Despite life-saving measures at the scene and at the hospital, the 8-year-old died from his injuries.

The 5-year-old boy was later transferred to a Portland hospital for emergency treatment, and Kellogg was expected to be transported to a Lewiston hospital. Both suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

An update was not provided on the condition of Piveronas.

Route 2 was shut down and traffic was re-routed to the South Rumford Road and Route 232 during the investigation. The roadway was reopened approximately three hours later.

Police are investigating all aspects of the fatal crash but say alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor.