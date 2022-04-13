99 Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of family-friendly restaurants is closing one of its locations north of Boston.

A tweet posted by @angem25 yesterday mentioned that there had apparently been chatter about the 99 Restaurant & Pub in Saugus shutting down, with Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting replying in the Twitter thread that a call placed to the Route 1 spot confirms that Saturday appears to be its last night in operation. No reason has been given for its closure, nor is it known what might take over the space; as soon as we hear more, we will post an update here.

A new location of the 99 Restaurant & Pub is (as mentioned here earlier) getting ready to open not too far away from the Saugus location, with that one coming to Route 114 in Middleton.

The address for the 99 Restaurant & Pub in Saugus is 181 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. The website for the chain is at https://www.99restaurants.com/