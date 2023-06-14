After young woman found dead behind Everett home, investigation is ongoing

After a young woman was found dead behind an Everett, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday, a death investigation has gotten underway, authorities in Middlesex County announced.

Although there were no obvious injuries to the 18-year-old, her death is being investigated as suspicious due to where she was found, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, which has not publicly named the teenager.

Authorities got a 911 call from a woman at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, saying that she found a female apparently dead behind her home on Springvale Avenue, the DA's office said in a news release. First responders found the woman outside, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The chief medical examiner is expected to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing, involving several agencies — the DA's office, Everett Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives.