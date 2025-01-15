Boston

Passenger who died on flight from Paris to Boston likely had medical episode, police say

Air France said a doctor on board the flight from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport tried to help the ill passenger, but they "couldn't be rescued"

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A passenger who died on board an Air France plane to Boston from Paris likely experienced a medical emergency, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.

Police initially described the death as unattended. While the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death, investigators said it appears she died from a medical episode during the flight.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim has been identified as Barbara Dipoli, 53, of Topeka, Kansas.

The airline shared a statement to NBC News on Tuesday night:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Air France confirms that a customer on flight AF334 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Boston on 14 January 2025 was taken ill during the flight. Despite the assistance of a doctor on board, the customer couldn’t be rescued. Air France reminds that its crew members are regularly trained to handle these kinds of situations.

Air France regrets this sad event and expresses its sincere condolences.

More Boston news

Michelle Wu Jan 14

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gives birth to baby girl

Boston Jan 13

Several dozen Tatte workers out after IRS flags Social Security issues

Housing Jan 13

Boston City Council will consider future of parking minimums for new buildings

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts State PoliceParisLogan International Airport
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us