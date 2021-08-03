Airline Starts New York-to-Boston Seaplane Flights

Travelers between New York and Boston tired of the time-consuming hassles of crowded airports and commercial airline flights now have a more convenient, albeit pricey, alternative.

Tailwind Air on Tuesday started direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.

The flights on eight-passenger aircraft between the New York Skyport on the East River and a floating dock in Boston Harbor take about 75 minutes. In Boston, a water taxi shuttles clients on a seven-minute trip to the South Boston waterfront.

"Our service combines the accessibility of the train with the speed of a flight," CEO and Tailwind founder Alan Ram said in a statement.

The flights will take about 75 minutes and service plans to start on August 3th, you will take off from east Boston water front and land in NYC's east river. One-way tickets will start at $395, Derek Zagami has the scoop.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Although the seaplanes can cut total travel times up to 60%, flights start at $395 one way, which includes a standard-sized rolling bag up to 20 pounds. The service is also dog friendly.

The owners also point out that in a time of COVID-19, their service cuts down on the number of person-to-person interactions unavoidable in large airports and on commercial jets.

Tailwind uses a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians.

The service currently offers four Boston-to-New York and four New York-to-Boston flights per day through November.