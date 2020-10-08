Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
distribution facility

Amazon Eyes Second Distribution Facility in Revere

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is looking at the space owned by National Amusements Inc., according to an attorney involved in the deal

By Gintautas Dumcius/Digital Editor, Boston Business Journal

Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon.com is hoping to turn a 72-year-old movie theater into its second distribution site in Revere.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant (Nasdaq: AMZN) has its eye on Revere's Showcase Cinema de Lux, which is owned by National Amusements Inc., according to one of the attorneys involved in the deal. An agreement has been reached to sell the site to Wakefield-based developer NorthBridge Partners Inc.

Gerry D’Ambrosio, an attorney with D'Ambrosio Brown LLP, is representing NorthBridge and Amazon in the permitting process for the redevelopment of the parcel.

NorthBridge intends to lease the 102,000-square-foot site to Amazon, he said. The expected sale comes as the pandemic has boosted online retailers like Amazon and Boston-based Wayfair Inc. while upending the movie theater business as Hollywood has pulled back on releases. Revere’s Showcase recently reopened after a coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

More Business Headlines

Boston Business Journal 24 hours ago

Boston-based Santander Bank Lays Off Hundreds

food & drink 22 hours ago

Ruby Tuesday Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

distribution facilityAmazonrevereShowcase Cinema de Lux
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us