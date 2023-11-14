Andover schools closed for 3rd day as teachers strike continues

It's another day of no classes in Andover, Massachusetts, as the teachers' union and the district could still not reach a new contract agreement.

Now, the teachers' union will begin facing fines as the strikes continues. The fine will repeat at an increase of $10,000, meaning the union would be charged another $60,000 at 3 p.m. Tuesday and another $70,000 on Wednesday, according to a ruling Monday.

But the Andover Education Association said they're resolved to come to terms on a deal with the school committee.

The two sides getting closer, but still not agreeing on the exact percentage of wage increases for teachers and instructional assistants.

The school committee continues to insist that if they give the union the contract they want, that will mean significant cuts to services, layoffs and larger class sizes and reinstating fees that they district had worked hard to remove.

"This is not a scare tactic, I know the union believes it is, I wish it were. This is the reality of living within a proposition 2 ½ model, and we simply can't afford it," said Tracey Spruce, Andover School Committee chair.

"We're close, we're optimistic. That said, the fact that we're seeing the movement that we're seeing, and we've been trying to do this since January, and it took us getting to this point to see that movement, it's disappointing," said Julian DiGloria, union vice president.

Negotiations with the mediator are scheduled to continue Tuesday — as students are out of school again for a third day.