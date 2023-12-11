Andrea Bocelli's TD Garden show rescheduled to next week

World-renowned vocalist Andrea Bocelli is returning to TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 20 after he abruptly canceled his show last week.

"Andrea Bocelli is humbled by all the love and support he has received, and is happy to announce that tickets are back on sale for the four postponed shows from last week," read in part a statement on Bocelli's Facebook page.

While at TD Garden last Wednesday, Bocelli and his wife told fans that he did everything he could to perform until the very last moment before the show, but ultimately couldn't.

Aside from Boston, the famed Italian singer postponed shows in Baltimore, Hartford, Connecticut, and Philadelphia.

Fans who aren't able to attend the new dates, a 14-day refund period begins now at point of purchase, according to Bocelli's Facebook page.

All tickets for the originally scheduled dates can be used for the new shows.