Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Another ‘Storrowing' in Boston on Monday Morning

The accident caused only minor traffic delays

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Another truck was "Storrowed" on Monday morning, that fabled term for driving a truck on Storrow Drive that is too big for the overhanging bridges and winds up getting stuck.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, a truck trying to squeeze under the Dartmouth Street footbridge on Storrow Drive had its top ripped off. The truck was then moved to Beacon Street to get it out of the way of traffic.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus pandemic 56 seconds ago

‘Very Concerning,' Mayor Walsh Says of Crowded Cruise Ship in Boston Harbor

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Traffic is now flowing freely now on Storrow Drive but is temporarily down to one lane on Beacon Street at Clarendon Street.

Just last week, a tractor trailer got stuck underneath the Massachusetts Avenue bridge on Storrow Drive. The truck was backed out from under the bridge, but not before causing some major traffic delays.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONstorrow drivestorrowedstorrowing
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us