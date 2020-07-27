Another ‘Storrowing' in Boston on Monday Morning

Another truck was "Storrowed" on Monday morning, that fabled term for driving a truck on Storrow Drive that is too big for the overhanging bridges and winds up getting stuck.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, a truck trying to squeeze under the Dartmouth Street footbridge on Storrow Drive had its top ripped off. The truck was then moved to Beacon Street to get it out of the way of traffic.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Traffic is now flowing freely now on Storrow Drive but is temporarily down to one lane on Beacon Street at Clarendon Street.

Just last week, a tractor trailer got stuck underneath the Massachusetts Avenue bridge on Storrow Drive. The truck was backed out from under the bridge, but not before causing some major traffic delays.