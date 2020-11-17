Local

murder-suicide

Apparent Murder-Suicide Investigation Underway in Wayland

A 68-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds in a garage in Wayland Monday night

By Mary Markos

A 68-year-old woman was found dead and a 41-year-old man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

The deaths, reported after 8 p.m. Monday on Adelaide Avenue in Wayland, are being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Wayland Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

The two people knew each other, according to the DA's office. Both were found in the garage.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety, officials said. No further information was immediately available.

