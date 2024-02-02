Nashua

Authorities identify officers involved in deadly police shooting in Nashua, NH

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says 40-year-old Heath Thompson was armed with a handgun when he was shot and killed by police in Nashua

By NBC10 Boston Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Hampshire authorities have shared the identities of the four officers who fired weapons during a police shooting that killed an armed man in Nashua last month.

Attorney General John Formella said 40-year-old Heath Thompson was armed with a handgun when police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Marie Avenue on Jan. 21. During the confrontation, one officer discharged a less-than-lethal projectile while three other officers fired bullets at Thompson.

Those officers were identified Friday as Wade Hansen, who has three years of law enforcement service, Cameron Hult, also with three years of service, Conner Reynolds, with two years of service, and Dakota Van Tassel, who has seven years of service. The AG's office said Hansen and Reynolds fired their patrol rifles, Hult fired his service pistol, and Van Tassel fired the less-than-lethal projectile launcher.

An autopsy determined Thompson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and that the manner of death was homicide.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation. A final report on whether the use of force was justified will be released at a later date.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NashuaNew Hampshirepolice shooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us