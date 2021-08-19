Body Found at Storage Facility in Milford

A person was found dead this week at a storage facility in Milford, Massachusetts.

Police are investigating the case as an unattended death, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Joe Lahoud has been watching officers come and go from the Beach Street storage facility from his pizza shop across the way.

"The way you see it now, it's very quiet. That's normally how you see it seven days a week the whole year, nothing happens," he said.

Lahoud says at first, he only noticed a few police cars, but that number continued to grow.

"You saw people going in and out of the storage units, so we figured, 'OK, something big is going on,'" he said.

The district attorney's office released few details about the case. Officers remained at the scene with crime tape up Wednesday night.