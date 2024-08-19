Boston

Body pulled from water in Boston's Seaport District

By Marc Fortier

Police say they are investigating after a body was recovered from the Boston waterfront on Monday morning.

Boston police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a reported water rescue. A dead body was found in the water in the area of the Barking Crab restaurant at 1 Courthouse Way.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The homicide unit was called in as per normal protocol, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Could Drake Maye start Week 1? Jerod Mayo makes clear statement

Boston 5 hours ago

Ex-NFL player, BC alum accused of urinating on passenger during flight

MBTA 2 hours ago

Red Line service suspended for a week for repair, maitenance

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us