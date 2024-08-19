Body pulled from water in Boston's Seaport District

Police say they are investigating after a body was recovered from the Boston waterfront on Monday morning.

Boston police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a reported water rescue. A dead body was found in the water in the area of the Barking Crab restaurant at 1 Courthouse Way.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The homicide unit was called in as per normal protocol, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.