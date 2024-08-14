24-year-old man last seen at a Boston restaurant missing, police say

A 24-year-old man last seen at a Boston restaurant over the weekend is missing, according to police, asking for the public's help in finding the Brighton man.

Wedefegerson Desir was last seen at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Barking Crab on Sleeper Street, Boston police said, where he left his belongings.

Desir was described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds, according to police, who said he has short hair and wears glasses.

The 24-year-old Desir suffers from mental health and doesn't have his medication, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4328.