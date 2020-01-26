‘Totally Heartbroken’: Boston Athletes React to Shocking News of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Following the shocking news that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant died in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, Boston sports figures from past and present — from Tom Brady to Bill Russell — were among many to share their heartbreak on Twitter.
Russell, the Celtics legend, said in a tweet he was "absolutely shocked" and said of Bryant, "you were my biggest fan, but I was yours."
Disbelief was the initial reaction from several current and former Celtics, including Paul Pierce and Marcus Smart, who said in a tweet, "Please God no..."
Jayson Tatum, who worked out with Bryant prior of the 2018-19 season, called the Lakers great his "hero."
From disbelief to heartbreak, former Celtic great Cedric Maxwell was among those to share his sadness, saying in a tweet in part, "I'm heart broken. Totally heart broken..."
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were among the other athletes with New England ties to express their sadness.
Bryant retired in 2016 from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Lakers. He had four children with his wife Vanessa, including an infant born in June 2019.
He was just 41.