‘Totally Heartbroken’: Boston Athletes React to Shocking News of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Following the shocking news that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant died in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, Boston sports figures from past and present — from Tom Brady to Bill Russell — were among many to share their heartbreak on Twitter.

Russell, the Celtics legend, said in a tweet he was "absolutely shocked" and said of Bryant, "you were my biggest fan, but I was yours."

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

Disbelief was the initial reaction from several current and former Celtics, including Paul Pierce and Marcus Smart, who said in a tweet, "Please God no..."

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Please God no... — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020

Jayson Tatum, who worked out with Bryant prior of the 2018-19 season, called the Lakers great his "hero."

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true... I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

No way... — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) January 26, 2020

From disbelief to heartbreak, former Celtic great Cedric Maxwell was among those to share his sadness, saying in a tweet in part, "I'm heart broken. Totally heart broken..."

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were among the other athletes with New England ties to express their sadness.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020

Today is a sad day. RIP Kobe.🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) January 26, 2020

Legend gone too soon...One of the most inspirational players of my lifetime and a person who’s dedication and drive can be translated to any part of life. Mamba mentality will live on forever and we’ll never forget… https://t.co/Z4VskuNCDA — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 26, 2020

R.I.P Legend 😔



Prayers up 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ktPu0YjDPr — Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) January 26, 2020

Complete Sadness..... — doc rivers (@DocRivers) January 26, 2020

Speechless. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) January 26, 2020

When you are identified by all by your first name, you are rare in terms of fame. Kobe certainly was in this very select group.

RIP Kobe! You are gone, but will never be forgotten. Prayers to your family and friends. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016 from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Lakers. He had four children with his wife Vanessa, including an infant born in June 2019.

He was just 41.