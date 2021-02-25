Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update residents about the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, as the state made thousands of new vaccination appointments available amid high demand.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

The scheduled remarks come as 50,000 new appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine at mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts went live Thursday morning. This includes sites at Boston's Fenway Park and Reggie Lewis Center.

Walsh has continued to urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, despite ongoing scrutiny over the state's rollout of the vaccination process.

Residents can go to mass.gov/covidvaccine on Thursday morning to find and schedule their appointments. Anyone without access to a computer can call 211.

Senior citizens in Boston can all 311 and ask for the "Aid Strong Commission" if they need help obtaining a vaccination slot.

Earlier this month, Walsh urged restaurants to follow COVID-19 protocol, warning the city would take swift action on businesses failing to follow capacity limits or other rules.

While the "vast majority" of restaurants were following the rules, Walsh said some had lost their licenses after inspectional services officers found violations.

"Nobody wants to shut a restaurant down, including myself, but if need be, we will," Walsh said. "We're doing everything we can to help local businesses... but the health a safety of our residents must come first."

Movie theaters, gyms and other businesses in Boston will be allowed to reopen starting Monday.

Walsh gave the example of one diner who called the city Friday to report a restaurant that was not adhering to the capacity limit -- leading to the business' license being suspended.

The mayor said the city had received over 2,000 complaint about restaurants allegedly not following COVID-19 protocol.

Restaurants in Boston are allowed to operate at 40% capacity as part of Phase 3, Step 1 of the state's reopening plan.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, nominated as President Joe Biden's labor secretary, faced a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

Walsh also asked diners to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines when visiting restaurants, including wearing masks when not eating, refraining from mingling with other tables and only dining with those within a person's bubble of close contacts.

Walsh appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in Washington, D.C. earlier this month to answer questions about his qualifications for the job of U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Walsh was tapped by then-President-elect Joe Biden to lead the department last month.