Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted for 2 Assaults in Brighton

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two women within a quarter of a mile of one another in Brighton earlier this week has been arrested, police announced.

Boston police said they responded around 5:37 p.m. Friday to the area of Quint Avenue in Brighton after they received several 911 calls reporting a suspicious person that matched the description and images posted online by the department for the person of interest in connection to the indecent assault and batteries that had occurred on Tuesday.

Responding officers, along with the department's sexual assault unit, stopped a man, who was later positively identified as the suspect of the assaults.

Ogonna Chukwudaalu Ofoma, 29, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody in the area of 76 Quint Avenue, police said. He is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault and battery.

Boston police are looking for a man accused of assaulting two women within a quarter of a mile of one another in Brighton earlier this week.

Police allege Ofoma assaulted two women in separate incidents Tuesday. One woman told police she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road shortly after 8 p.m. when she was assaulted by a man who then ran away. Police learned Thursday that a second assault had happened that same night. The second woman told police she was walking on Glenville Avenue when the suspect assaulted her before running toward Harvard Avenue.

Ofomo is expected to be arraigned on the assault charges in Brighton District Court. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

The Boston Police Department's sexual assault unit is continuing to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400. For those who want to assist the investigation anonymously, they can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.