Hyde Park

Boston Police Ask for Help Identifying Package Thief

Police are asking for help identifying a woman in connection to a series of package thefts in the Boston area

By Claudia Chiappa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone is trying to steal Christmas this year, according to Boston police.

People in Jamaica Plain, Hyde Park, Roslindale and West Roxbury have been reporting package thefts, seemingly at the hands of the same woman.

Police are now asking for help identifying the woman after she was captured by a doorbell camera outside a home in Hyde Park.

The suspect is a young female with long, dark hair, pictured in the video wearing black pants, a purple jacket, and a black face mask. She has a stomach tattoo.

The doorbell camera video shows her approaching the house, grabbing several packages and walking into a gray car before driving off.  

Boston police are asking anyone with information about the woman to call (617) 343-5607.

