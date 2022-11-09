Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs

A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department.

Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

“These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer," Commissioner Michael Cox said in the written release. "We will hold members of our department who violate the law accountable."

The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards has opened an investigation.